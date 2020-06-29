7694 E ROSE GARDEN Lane

Amenities
Located in Montevina within famed Grayhawk, this spacious 5 bedroom + loft, 4 bathroom home spanning 4098sf is ready for tenants! An expansive master suite with sitting area and 3 bedrooms are upstairs, with an additional bedroom/office and full bath downstairs. Soaring 20+ft ceilings, gas fireplace and formal dining room. The upgraded kitchen with large island, double ovens, granite counters and ample storage overlooks the family room with another gas fireplace and media cabinets. Look outside to the resort style backyard with pool, heated spa, fireplace, elevated patio, built-in BBQ and McDowell Mountain views to the east. Spacious 3 car garage has built in cabinets. Washer, dryer, pool service and landscaping included! Walking distance to Grayhawk Elementary, parks and more!