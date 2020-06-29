All apartments in Scottsdale
7694 E ROSE GARDEN Lane

7694 East Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7694 East Rose Garden Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in Montevina within famed Grayhawk, this spacious 5 bedroom + loft, 4 bathroom home spanning 4098sf is ready for tenants! An expansive master suite with sitting area and 3 bedrooms are upstairs, with an additional bedroom/office and full bath downstairs. Soaring 20+ft ceilings, gas fireplace and formal dining room. The upgraded kitchen with large island, double ovens, granite counters and ample storage overlooks the family room with another gas fireplace and media cabinets. Look outside to the resort style backyard with pool, heated spa, fireplace, elevated patio, built-in BBQ and McDowell Mountain views to the east. Spacious 3 car garage has built in cabinets. Washer, dryer, pool service and landscaping included! Walking distance to Grayhawk Elementary, parks and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

