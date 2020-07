Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Beautiful luxury remodel in one of a kind old town property. Soaring 20 foot cielings with 2 beautiful 12 foot windows. 2 master suites and 3 and a half bathrooms. Plenty of natural light with beautiful chefs kitchen. Roof deck and downstairs patio. Attached 2 car garage. Ideally located next to old town, walking distance to over 150 restaurants. Walking distance to the canal, green belt and parks. Dog park on site. This home can come furnished. Owner is licensed real estate agent.