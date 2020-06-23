All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7650 E Williams Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7650 E Williams Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM

7650 E Williams Drive

7650 East Williams Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7650 East Williams Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fresh and clean move-in ready home located in a quiet and pristine gated community. Open floor plan with soft gray and white accents. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including double oven and french door refrigerator. Living room leads to covered patio and large yard. Second bedroom downstairs with double closet and entrance to hall bathroom. Large loft space upstairs. Spacious master suite with seperate tub and shower. Master walk-in closet is an organizers dream complete with keyed drawers for valuables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 E Williams Drive have any available units?
7650 E Williams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 E Williams Drive have?
Some of 7650 E Williams Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 E Williams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7650 E Williams Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 E Williams Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7650 E Williams Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7650 E Williams Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7650 E Williams Drive does offer parking.
Does 7650 E Williams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 E Williams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 E Williams Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7650 E Williams Drive has a pool.
Does 7650 E Williams Drive have accessible units?
No, 7650 E Williams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 E Williams Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7650 E Williams Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College