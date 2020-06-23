Fresh and clean move-in ready home located in a quiet and pristine gated community. Open floor plan with soft gray and white accents. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including double oven and french door refrigerator. Living room leads to covered patio and large yard. Second bedroom downstairs with double closet and entrance to hall bathroom. Large loft space upstairs. Spacious master suite with seperate tub and shower. Master walk-in closet is an organizers dream complete with keyed drawers for valuables.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7650 E Williams Drive have any available units?
7650 E Williams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 E Williams Drive have?
Some of 7650 E Williams Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 E Williams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7650 E Williams Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.