7650 E Williams Drive

Fresh and clean move-in ready home located in a quiet and pristine gated community. Open floor plan with soft gray and white accents. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including double oven and french door refrigerator. Living room leads to covered patio and large yard. Second bedroom downstairs with double closet and entrance to hall bathroom. Large loft space upstairs. Spacious master suite with seperate tub and shower. Master walk-in closet is an organizers dream complete with keyed drawers for valuables.