7633 E SANDS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Stunning single level home located prestigious Sonoran Hills subdivision blocks from Grayhawk in Scottsdale! So close to everything yet tucked away on a discreet cul-de-sac street with quiet location. Very private backyard. Wood wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite that has a separate entrance onto the covered patio., 2 split bedrooms provide privacy. The large Great room is perfect for entertaining -- spacious eat in kitchen is open great room. Home is N/S orientation with tons of inside light. The backyard & front courtyard with 17'' tile. 2- car garage with epoxy floors. Close to great schools, golf, shopping, dining/101 Fwy -New interior paint. Owner/ Agent.