7633 E SANDS Drive
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

7633 E SANDS Drive

7633 East Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7633 East Sands Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning single level home located prestigious Sonoran Hills subdivision blocks from Grayhawk in Scottsdale! So close to everything yet tucked away on a discreet cul-de-sac street with quiet location. Very private backyard. Wood wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite that has a separate entrance onto the covered patio., 2 split bedrooms provide privacy. The large Great room is perfect for entertaining -- spacious eat in kitchen is open great room. Home is N/S orientation with tons of inside light. The backyard & front courtyard with 17'' tile. 2- car garage with epoxy floors. Close to great schools, golf, shopping, dining/101 Fwy -New interior paint. Owner/ Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7633 E SANDS Drive have any available units?
7633 E SANDS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7633 E SANDS Drive have?
Some of 7633 E SANDS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7633 E SANDS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7633 E SANDS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7633 E SANDS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7633 E SANDS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7633 E SANDS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7633 E SANDS Drive offers parking.
Does 7633 E SANDS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7633 E SANDS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7633 E SANDS Drive have a pool?
No, 7633 E SANDS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7633 E SANDS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7633 E SANDS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7633 E SANDS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7633 E SANDS Drive has units with dishwashers.
