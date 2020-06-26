All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7601 E ROOSEVELT Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

7601 E ROOSEVELT Street

7601 East Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

7601 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
No need to look further! Spacious, two-story, 3 bed/2.5bath condo! Great natural lighting! Downstairs features half-bath, large great room, eat-in kitchen that walks out to the patio and backyard! Bonus room and bedrooms and laundry hook-up are upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk out balcony overlooking the backyard! Most appliances included. Owner willing to include w/d or fridge upon request). All near downtown Scottsdale, Tempe Market Place, and close access to the 101 and 202 freeways. Community pool no more than 50 steps away! 2 Pets ok, under 40lbs only! Don't wait! Tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, assigned.

