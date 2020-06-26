7601 E ROOSEVELT Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

No need to look further! Spacious, two-story, 3 bed/2.5bath condo! Great natural lighting! Downstairs features half-bath, large great room, eat-in kitchen that walks out to the patio and backyard! Bonus room and bedrooms and laundry hook-up are upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk out balcony overlooking the backyard! Most appliances included. Owner willing to include w/d or fridge upon request). All near downtown Scottsdale, Tempe Market Place, and close access to the 101 and 202 freeways. Community pool no more than 50 steps away! 2 Pets ok, under 40lbs only! Don't wait! Tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75%