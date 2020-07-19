7600 N Via Camello Del Sur

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

MOUNTAIN,WATERFRONT & GOLF COURSE VIEWS!! Arguably the BEST LOT in Santa Fe. One of kind opportunity to lease a completely remodeled single level 3 bedroom unit directly next to the Santa Fe 1 community pool and overlooking the island green hole of McCormick Ranch Golf Course with Camelback Mountain as the backdrop. Not to mention the Huge covered front patio and massive wrap around back yard with almost 180 degree views. Inside the home has 24x24 premium Noche Travertine floors, tumbled Travertine Showers, Double Pane Windows and Doors, new lighting and fans, Grade 4 Granite, Stainless appliances, new plumbing fixtures, sky window in Kitchen, atrium converted. A MUST SEE HOME!! Every tenant will love!!!