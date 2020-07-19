All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

7600 N Via Camello Del Sur --

No Longer Available
Location

7600 North via Camello Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MOUNTAIN,WATERFRONT & GOLF COURSE VIEWS!! Arguably the BEST LOT in Santa Fe. One of kind opportunity to lease a completely remodeled single level 3 bedroom unit directly next to the Santa Fe 1 community pool and overlooking the island green hole of McCormick Ranch Golf Course with Camelback Mountain as the backdrop. Not to mention the Huge covered front patio and massive wrap around back yard with almost 180 degree views. Inside the home has 24x24 premium Noche Travertine floors, tumbled Travertine Showers, Double Pane Windows and Doors, new lighting and fans, Grade 4 Granite, Stainless appliances, new plumbing fixtures, sky window in Kitchen, atrium converted. A MUST SEE HOME!! Every tenant will love!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- have any available units?
7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- have?
Some of 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- currently offering any rent specials?
7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- pet-friendly?
No, 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- offer parking?
Yes, 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- offers parking.
Does 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- have a pool?
Yes, 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- has a pool.
Does 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- have accessible units?
No, 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 N Via Camello Del Sur -- has units with dishwashers.
