Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124

7575 East Indian Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

7575 East Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful upstairs unit in the heart of Scottsdale available early May! Located within the premier gated community of the Sienna Condo's, this unit is facing the tennis courts and has a large private balcony overlooking. Cozy fireplace in the living room, fresh paint all throughout the interior, tile in all of the right places. The kitchen boasts maple cabinets and all appliances convey, including a full-size washer and dryer. The master features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Amazing proximity to Old Town Scottsdale. Quiet gated community with clubhouse, 2 heated pools, fitness center, and much more.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
1.8% city rental tax.
2.1% monthly admin fee.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5736333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 have any available units?
7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 have?
Some of 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 currently offering any rent specials?
7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 is pet friendly.
Does 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 offer parking?
No, 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 does not offer parking.
Does 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 have a pool?
Yes, 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 has a pool.
Does 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 have accessible units?
No, 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124 has units with dishwashers.

