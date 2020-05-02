7575 E Indian Bend Rd Apt 2124

Amenities

Beautiful upstairs unit in the heart of Scottsdale available early May! Located within the premier gated community of the Sienna Condo's, this unit is facing the tennis courts and has a large private balcony overlooking. Cozy fireplace in the living room, fresh paint all throughout the interior, tile in all of the right places. The kitchen boasts maple cabinets and all appliances convey, including a full-size washer and dryer. The master features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Amazing proximity to Old Town Scottsdale. Quiet gated community with clubhouse, 2 heated pools, fitness center, and much more.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

1.8% city rental tax.

2.1% monthly admin fee.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



