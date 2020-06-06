All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7570 E PLEASANT Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7570 E PLEASANT Run
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:56 PM

7570 E PLEASANT Run

7570 East Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7570 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Warmly welcoming you to this spacious townhome with a great open floor plan in a prime location of McCormick Ranch within the Scottsdale Cooridor. This single level townhome provides 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms with a nice sized patio and a deep 2 car garage. Enjoy the recently updated wooden floors, granite counter-tops & kitchen cabinetry, bathroom vanities & tile, chandelier light fixtures and ceiling fans. Take a swim in one of the community pools, grab your racquet to play on one of the community tennis courts, relax in the heated pool or one of the two spas! Don't forget your clubs to play on nearby golf courses or take a stroll or ride your bike on the Greenbelt! There is quick easy access to shopping and dining for your entertainment, convenient to the loop 101 Freeway, ***NO CATS*** Old Town Scottsdale, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter, Fashion Square, Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Salt River Fields, the Giants Scottsdale Stadium and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7570 E PLEASANT Run have any available units?
7570 E PLEASANT Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7570 E PLEASANT Run have?
Some of 7570 E PLEASANT Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7570 E PLEASANT Run currently offering any rent specials?
7570 E PLEASANT Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7570 E PLEASANT Run pet-friendly?
No, 7570 E PLEASANT Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7570 E PLEASANT Run offer parking?
Yes, 7570 E PLEASANT Run offers parking.
Does 7570 E PLEASANT Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7570 E PLEASANT Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7570 E PLEASANT Run have a pool?
Yes, 7570 E PLEASANT Run has a pool.
Does 7570 E PLEASANT Run have accessible units?
No, 7570 E PLEASANT Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7570 E PLEASANT Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7570 E PLEASANT Run has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College