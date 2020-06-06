7570 E PLEASANT Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Warmly welcoming you to this spacious townhome with a great open floor plan in a prime location of McCormick Ranch within the Scottsdale Cooridor. This single level townhome provides 2 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms with a nice sized patio and a deep 2 car garage. Enjoy the recently updated wooden floors, granite counter-tops & kitchen cabinetry, bathroom vanities & tile, chandelier light fixtures and ceiling fans. Take a swim in one of the community pools, grab your racquet to play on one of the community tennis courts, relax in the heated pool or one of the two spas! Don't forget your clubs to play on nearby golf courses or take a stroll or ride your bike on the Greenbelt! There is quick easy access to shopping and dining for your entertainment, convenient to the loop 101 Freeway, ***NO CATS*** Old Town Scottsdale, Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter, Fashion Square, Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Salt River Fields, the Giants Scottsdale Stadium and much much more!