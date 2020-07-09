7553 E BUTEO Drive

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous remodel to this 3 bed + den, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home in Village at Grayhawk. Beautiful Italian flooring welcomes you to the large formal living room & dining, w/ huge view windows to the backyard, letting in tons of natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen w/ brand new SS appliances, tile backsplash, large island w/ bar seating, huge cabinets, breakfast nook & wine fridge in bar area. Living room w/ stunning stone fireplace, built in media cabinets & shelving. Spacious master w/ back patio entry, ensuite w/ dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Brand new epoxy in garage w/ lots of storage. South facing backyard w/ pool/spa, backing greenbelt w/ views of the park. Landlord is taking care of landscaping, pool and HOA fees! Pool barrier is included too!