All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7553 E BUTEO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7553 E BUTEO Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

7553 E BUTEO Drive

7553 East Buteo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7553 East Buteo Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous remodel to this 3 bed + den, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home in Village at Grayhawk. Beautiful Italian flooring welcomes you to the large formal living room & dining, w/ huge view windows to the backyard, letting in tons of natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen w/ brand new SS appliances, tile backsplash, large island w/ bar seating, huge cabinets, breakfast nook & wine fridge in bar area. Living room w/ stunning stone fireplace, built in media cabinets & shelving. Spacious master w/ back patio entry, ensuite w/ dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Brand new epoxy in garage w/ lots of storage. South facing backyard w/ pool/spa, backing greenbelt w/ views of the park. Landlord is taking care of landscaping, pool and HOA fees! Pool barrier is included too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7553 E BUTEO Drive have any available units?
7553 E BUTEO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7553 E BUTEO Drive have?
Some of 7553 E BUTEO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7553 E BUTEO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7553 E BUTEO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7553 E BUTEO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7553 E BUTEO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7553 E BUTEO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7553 E BUTEO Drive offers parking.
Does 7553 E BUTEO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7553 E BUTEO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7553 E BUTEO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7553 E BUTEO Drive has a pool.
Does 7553 E BUTEO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7553 E BUTEO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7553 E BUTEO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7553 E BUTEO Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College