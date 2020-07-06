7550 E Earll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely fantastic Old Town Scottsdale location- This 2 bed, 2 bath, dual master Townhome is move in ready! Attached, private 1 car garage allows you to enter directly to your unit, up a few steps to large, open, great room layout with high volume vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Open kitchen and dining area, gas fireplace and plantation shutters. Generous size dual masters, both with dual sinks. Gated community features pool, spa, workout facility and BBQ grill area. Just outside the community is access to more than can be listed, but includes- Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square mall, Honor Health Osborn Campus, Banner Behavioral, Scottsdale Stadium, Civic Center, City Hall and shopping, dining & entertainment to keep you busy for a long, long time! Great property, amazing spot!