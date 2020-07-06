All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:02 PM

7550 E Earll Drive

7550 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7550 East Earll Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely fantastic Old Town Scottsdale location- This 2 bed, 2 bath, dual master Townhome is move in ready! Attached, private 1 car garage allows you to enter directly to your unit, up a few steps to large, open, great room layout with high volume vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Open kitchen and dining area, gas fireplace and plantation shutters. Generous size dual masters, both with dual sinks. Gated community features pool, spa, workout facility and BBQ grill area. Just outside the community is access to more than can be listed, but includes- Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square mall, Honor Health Osborn Campus, Banner Behavioral, Scottsdale Stadium, Civic Center, City Hall and shopping, dining & entertainment to keep you busy for a long, long time! Great property, amazing spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 E Earll Drive have any available units?
7550 E Earll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7550 E Earll Drive have?
Some of 7550 E Earll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7550 E Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7550 E Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 E Earll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7550 E Earll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7550 E Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7550 E Earll Drive offers parking.
Does 7550 E Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7550 E Earll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 E Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7550 E Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 7550 E Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 7550 E Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 E Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7550 E Earll Drive has units with dishwashers.

