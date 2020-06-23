7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way

7537 East Whistling Wind Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Greyhawk
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Wonderful family home situated in Grayhawk Community. Excellent location and condition. Home has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just installed new carpet throughout and somenew interior paint.The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances Home is done in neutral colors. The landscaping and pool maintenance are included. The pool has a portable fence that may be installed for smallchildren.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
