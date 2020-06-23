7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful family home situated in Grayhawk Community. Excellent location and condition. Home has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just installed new carpet throughout and somenew interior paint.The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances Home is done in neutral colors. The landscaping and pool maintenance are included. The pool has a portable fence that may be installed for smallchildren.