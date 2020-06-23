All apartments in Scottsdale
7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way

7537 East Whistling Wind Way · No Longer Available
Location

7537 East Whistling Wind Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful family home situated in Grayhawk Community. Excellent location and condition. Home has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just installed new carpet throughout and somenew interior paint.The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances Home is done in neutral colors. The landscaping and pool maintenance are included. The pool has a portable fence that may be installed for smallchildren.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way have any available units?
7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way have?
Some of 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way currently offering any rent specials?
7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way pet-friendly?
No, 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way offer parking?
Yes, 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way does offer parking.
Does 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way have a pool?
Yes, 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way has a pool.
Does 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way have accessible units?
No, 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7537 E WHISTLING WIND Way has units with dishwashers.
