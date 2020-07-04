All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR --
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR --

7530 North via Camello Del Sur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7530 North via Camello Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
UPDATED in 2020! This beautiful SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED home lets you watch stunning sunsets over the McCormick Ranch Golf Course with Mummy Mountain as the backdrop. The Scottsdale Rec Path is just outside your back gate and the incredible community pool with full clubhouse and exercise room is 3 doors away. This is the ONLY HOME with NO COMMON WALLS!!! The large 3 bedroom plan was recently updated so there are no step downs or pillars. 2020 updates include: new argon filled double pane windows and doors; a large picture window was added to take in the amazing views; the kitchen, with SS appliances, now opens up to the family room; wood floors in living room and bedrooms; a new master shower and a second master closet was added. Even the front courtyard was pavered and opened up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have any available units?
7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have?
Some of 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR --'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- currently offering any rent specials?
7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- pet-friendly?
No, 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- offer parking?
Yes, 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- offers parking.
Does 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have a pool?
Yes, 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- has a pool.
Does 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have accessible units?
No, 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College