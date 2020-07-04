7530 N VIA CAMELLO DEL SUR

Amenities

UPDATED in 2020! This beautiful SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED home lets you watch stunning sunsets over the McCormick Ranch Golf Course with Mummy Mountain as the backdrop. The Scottsdale Rec Path is just outside your back gate and the incredible community pool with full clubhouse and exercise room is 3 doors away. This is the ONLY HOME with NO COMMON WALLS!!! The large 3 bedroom plan was recently updated so there are no step downs or pillars. 2020 updates include: new argon filled double pane windows and doors; a large picture window was added to take in the amazing views; the kitchen, with SS appliances, now opens up to the family room; wood floors in living room and bedrooms; a new master shower and a second master closet was added. Even the front courtyard was pavered and opened up.