7526 East Coolidge Street

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy your Privacy & Luxury Living inside this upgraded Sexy Style Scottsdale home that Sleeps 26! We offer the best location in the area just minutes away from the incredible entertainment, shops & restaurants of Scottsdale. This comfortable, beautifully renovated and decorated house with all new upgrades will be your escape that you have come to Arizona for.



A fully equipped kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. The kitchen, dining, and living room all flow together in an open plan configuration that gives the home a spacious, light feel and allows for fun and easy entertaining. Comfortably seats 16 with 4 at the dining table, 4 bar stools at the kitchen island, and the 8 around the pool table that converts into a formal dining room table. You can easily entertain while you whip up a culinary delight in this well equipped kitchen. Or just a few steps away grill out on the new CharBroil grill and dine outdoors while privately soaking up the sun relaxing by or in the sparkling Pool.



With plenty of entertaining options outside that include outdoor games provided, you can continue the fun inside with racking a game of pool, board games, or just simply sinking into the brand new large sofa or chairs to watch your favorite shows on the new 75" flat screen smart TV.



The Master bedroom is light and bright with a comfy King bed, single slide out mattress underneath, 55" flat screen TV, private entrance to the backyard, and a gorgeous newly tiled walk in shower with double vanities. There's plenty of room for your clothes with a dresser and walk in closet.



A second master suite bedroom has a new tiled walk in shower, comfy Queen bed, 55" flat screen TV, dresser and wall closet.



Guest bath is also newly remodeled with walk in shower. Bedroom 3, 4, and 5 have several sleeping options to accommodate families or groups of any size. You will not be disappointed with this luxurious high end home!



