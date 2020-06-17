All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:14 PM

7526 East Coolidge Street

7526 East Coolidge Street · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7526 East Coolidge Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy your Privacy & Luxury Living inside this upgraded Sexy Style Scottsdale home that Sleeps 26! We offer the best location in the area just minutes away from the incredible entertainment, shops & restaurants of Scottsdale. This comfortable, beautifully renovated and decorated house with all new upgrades will be your escape that you have come to Arizona for.

A fully equipped kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. The kitchen, dining, and living room all flow together in an open plan configuration that gives the home a spacious, light feel and allows for fun and easy entertaining. Comfortably seats 16 with 4 at the dining table, 4 bar stools at the kitchen island, and the 8 around the pool table that converts into a formal dining room table. You can easily entertain while you whip up a culinary delight in this well equipped kitchen. Or just a few steps away grill out on the new CharBroil grill and dine outdoors while privately soaking up the sun relaxing by or in the sparkling Pool.

With plenty of entertaining options outside that include outdoor games provided, you can continue the fun inside with racking a game of pool, board games, or just simply sinking into the brand new large sofa or chairs to watch your favorite shows on the new 75" flat screen smart TV.

The Master bedroom is light and bright with a comfy King bed, single slide out mattress underneath, 55" flat screen TV, private entrance to the backyard, and a gorgeous newly tiled walk in shower with double vanities. There's plenty of room for your clothes with a dresser and walk in closet.

A second master suite bedroom has a new tiled walk in shower, comfy Queen bed, 55" flat screen TV, dresser and wall closet.

Guest bath is also newly remodeled with walk in shower. Bedroom 3, 4, and 5 have several sleeping options to accommodate families or groups of any size. You will not be disappointed with this luxurious high end home!

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 East Coolidge Street have any available units?
7526 East Coolidge Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7526 East Coolidge Street have?
Some of 7526 East Coolidge Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 East Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7526 East Coolidge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 East Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7526 East Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 7526 East Coolidge Street offer parking?
No, 7526 East Coolidge Street does not offer parking.
Does 7526 East Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 East Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 East Coolidge Street have a pool?
Yes, 7526 East Coolidge Street has a pool.
Does 7526 East Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 7526 East Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 East Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 East Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
