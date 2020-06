7520 E. Beatrice St

Amenities

TONS OF ROOM IN 3 BED PLUS DEN UPGRADED SCOTTSDALE RENTAL IN CULDESAC - TONS OF CHARM AND SPACE GREET YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL SCOTTSDALE HOME WITH HARD TO FIND 1881 SQ FEET ON A CULDESAC LOT! BEAUTIFUL PLANK STYLE PORCELAIN FLOORING IN MAIN TRAFFIC AREAS. LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH A SPECTACULAR FLOOR PLAN INCLUDING FORMAL LIVING ROOM, LARGE REMODELED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH AND UPGRADED FAUCETS AND FIXTURES OPENS TO HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH DINING AREA AND BUILT IN BRICK SURROUND FIREPLACE. LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM/MUD ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED AND SEPARATE EXIT TO CARPORT. HUGE 3RD BEDROOM WITH BUILT IN STORAGE/CLOSET AND SEPARATE EXIT TO OUTSIDE COULD ALSO BE USED AS GUEST SUITE, PLAYROOM OR HOBBY ROOM! 4TH ROOM CAN BE USED AS BEDROOM (NO CLOSET). REMODELED BATHROOMS WITH UPGRADED VANITIES AND TILED SHOWER/TUB ENCLOSURES. EN SUITE MASTER BEDROOM WITH 3/4 BATH AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH SLIDING BARN DOOR. BUILT IN DESK/WORK AREA IN HALLWAY. SPECIAL TOUCHES INCLUDING UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES, FANS AND PLUMBING FIXTURES, EXTENDED BASEBOARDS. GREAT REAR PATIO ENCLOSED ON 3 SIDES COULD BE OUTDOOR LIVING AREA FOR ENTERTAINING OR RELAXING IN YOUR PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH RV GATE, STORAGE SHED (AS IS), ADDITIONAL PAVER PATIO, AND EASY CARE ROCK LANDSCAPING.



CENTRALLY LOCATED , WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND MINUTES FROM OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE, PAPAGO BUTTES FOR HIKING AND BIKING, PHX ZOO, BOTANICAL GARDENS, ASU, TEMPE TOWN LAKE, TEMPE MARKETPLACE WITH SHOPPING AND DINING GALOR. WALKING/BIKING PATHS AND JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE SCOTTSDALE GREENBELT. EASY FREEWAY ACCESS TO THE 101 AND 202. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES (SRP, SW GAS, SCOTTSDALE WATER) AND CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. TENANT PAYS 1.75% RENTAL TAX WITH MONTHLY RENT. HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BUT CAN BE AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE IN! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS, CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.



