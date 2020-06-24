7504 N AJO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Spacious 2bed/2bath townhouse with an oversized family room, interior courtyard, large patio and Camelback Mountain views. Beautifully updated with travertine flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and SS appliances. Surrounded on three sides by the McCormick Ranch Golf Course. This pristine community boasts 8 swimming pools with lush green grass in all directions and 24 hr guard gate! Walk to the golf course, Starbucks, restaurants and more. Miles of biking/walking paths or catch the free trolly to a spring training game!