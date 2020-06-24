All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

7504 N AJO Road

7504 North Ajo Road · No Longer Available
Location

7504 North Ajo Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Spacious 2bed/2bath townhouse with an oversized family room, interior courtyard, large patio and Camelback Mountain views. Beautifully updated with travertine flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and SS appliances. Surrounded on three sides by the McCormick Ranch Golf Course. This pristine community boasts 8 swimming pools with lush green grass in all directions and 24 hr guard gate! Walk to the golf course, Starbucks, restaurants and more. Miles of biking/walking paths or catch the free trolly to a spring training game!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 N AJO Road have any available units?
7504 N AJO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 N AJO Road have?
Some of 7504 N AJO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 N AJO Road currently offering any rent specials?
7504 N AJO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 N AJO Road pet-friendly?
No, 7504 N AJO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7504 N AJO Road offer parking?
Yes, 7504 N AJO Road offers parking.
Does 7504 N AJO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 N AJO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 N AJO Road have a pool?
Yes, 7504 N AJO Road has a pool.
Does 7504 N AJO Road have accessible units?
No, 7504 N AJO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 N AJO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7504 N AJO Road has units with dishwashers.
