Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

7486 E SAND HILLS Road

7486 East Sand Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

7486 East Sand Hills Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
An immaculate home and completely updated with superb finishes. St Cecilla granite, 8x40 Maduro tile & plush carpet in bedrooms and formal living area. Plantation Shutters throughout. Also included in this home are new plumbing and HVAC systems in 2017. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Artificial grass and pavers also recently completed. Back wall removed & a view fence added giving the ability to take in the natural desert without compromising privacy. Added 5th bedroom making 4 upstairs including master, 1 down for guest or office. Pool has newer heater, propane tank & filter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7486 E SAND HILLS Road have any available units?
7486 E SAND HILLS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7486 E SAND HILLS Road have?
Some of 7486 E SAND HILLS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7486 E SAND HILLS Road currently offering any rent specials?
7486 E SAND HILLS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7486 E SAND HILLS Road pet-friendly?
No, 7486 E SAND HILLS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7486 E SAND HILLS Road offer parking?
Yes, 7486 E SAND HILLS Road offers parking.
Does 7486 E SAND HILLS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7486 E SAND HILLS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7486 E SAND HILLS Road have a pool?
Yes, 7486 E SAND HILLS Road has a pool.
Does 7486 E SAND HILLS Road have accessible units?
No, 7486 E SAND HILLS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7486 E SAND HILLS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7486 E SAND HILLS Road has units with dishwashers.

