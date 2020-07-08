7486 E SAND HILLS Road

Amenities

An immaculate home and completely updated with superb finishes. St Cecilla granite, 8x40 Maduro tile & plush carpet in bedrooms and formal living area. Plantation Shutters throughout. Also included in this home are new plumbing and HVAC systems in 2017. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Artificial grass and pavers also recently completed. Back wall removed & a view fence added giving the ability to take in the natural desert without compromising privacy. Added 5th bedroom making 4 upstairs including master, 1 down for guest or office. Pool has newer heater, propane tank & filter.