Scottsdale, AZ
7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr.

7486 East Christmas Cholla Drive · (480) 442-5849
Location

7486 East Christmas Cholla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2134 sqft

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2134 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious home in Pinnacle Reserve. Terrific backyard with no neighbors! Available NOW!! - This spacious 2 story home has it all. Amazing layout with massive loft! Slate floors throughout the downstairs including the bonus room which could be a bedroom, office, den-whatever you want! Full bath also makes the bonus room a terrific guest room. Open floorplan with kitchen, dining and family room all connected. Upstairs is the master suite (with separate his/her closets), 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath and the laundry room. There is also an enormous loft with access to the roof deck that overlooks the wash. The loft could be utilized in so many ways-a second family room, kids space, game room, etc. The backyard is beautiful and low maintenance. The sparkling pool is just off the large patio with built in BBQ and fridge. A small putting green compliments the desert landscaping and the view of the wash. The third bay of the garage has been converted to a work out room or office or whatever you would yo use it for. It is heated and cooled but still has an operating garage door. Make it what you want! Terrific location close to shopping and dining. Easy access to the 101, Desert Ridge and more!
-3 bed/3 bath plus office/den/4th bedroom
-2134 square feet-
-Bonus room in garage
-Sparkling pool-backs to wash. Pool service included
-Massive loft
-Slate flooring on first floor
-Terrific location
-Available NOW!
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5731708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. have any available units?
7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. have?
Some of 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. does offer parking.
Does 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. has a pool.
Does 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
