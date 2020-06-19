7486 E. Christmas Cholla Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Spacious home in Pinnacle Reserve. Terrific backyard with no neighbors! Available NOW!! - This spacious 2 story home has it all. Amazing layout with massive loft! Slate floors throughout the downstairs including the bonus room which could be a bedroom, office, den-whatever you want! Full bath also makes the bonus room a terrific guest room. Open floorplan with kitchen, dining and family room all connected. Upstairs is the master suite (with separate his/her closets), 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath and the laundry room. There is also an enormous loft with access to the roof deck that overlooks the wash. The loft could be utilized in so many ways-a second family room, kids space, game room, etc. The backyard is beautiful and low maintenance. The sparkling pool is just off the large patio with built in BBQ and fridge. A small putting green compliments the desert landscaping and the view of the wash. The third bay of the garage has been converted to a work out room or office or whatever you would yo use it for. It is heated and cooled but still has an operating garage door. Make it what you want! Terrific location close to shopping and dining. Easy access to the 101, Desert Ridge and more!

-3 bed/3 bath plus office/den/4th bedroom

-2134 square feet-

-Bonus room in garage

-Sparkling pool-backs to wash. Pool service included

-Massive loft

-Slate flooring on first floor

-Terrific location

-Available NOW!

