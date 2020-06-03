7463 E RAINTREE Court

Amenities

Fabulous single story newly renovated home in the heart of Gainey Ranch. Steps from the shops, golf, restaurants, health club and 101, this home is in the premier location for pure enjoyment. Soaring ceilings and an easy entertaining floorplan highlight this home. Highly desired North front / South facing yard for optimum sun. Soothing color palette and decorator designed enhance the trends of today. Relax in the large Master oasis with huge custom outfitted closet and spa inspired bath. Wonderful guest rooms with ample space. Chef's dream kitchen overlooking the beauty of the yard. For early risers, don't miss the beauty of the sunrise and finish your day in awe as the sky changes to incredible shades during sunset. Welcome home to your Scottsdale Paradise!