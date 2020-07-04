All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7440 E PALM Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7440 E PALM Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

7440 E PALM Lane

7440 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7440 East Palm Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
This home has been beautifully updated! New flooring, cabinets, bath, and freshly painted! Spacious, one-story, wonderfully located in South Scottsdale, with carport, storage shed, and Arizona/Bonus room! No HOA! Separate entrance to a bedroom/den, great for guests! Immaculate backyard, with pool, ramada! Monthly, pool maintenance included! All near El Dorado Park, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to highways 101 and 202! Don't wait! Tour and apply today! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.75%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 E PALM Lane have any available units?
7440 E PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7440 E PALM Lane have?
Some of 7440 E PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 E PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7440 E PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 E PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7440 E PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7440 E PALM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7440 E PALM Lane offers parking.
Does 7440 E PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7440 E PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 E PALM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7440 E PALM Lane has a pool.
Does 7440 E PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 7440 E PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 E PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7440 E PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College