7425 E. Belleview St.

South Scottsdale Remodeled Rental - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was renovated just over 3 years ago and is in excellent condition. New tile flooring makes this home stand out and make it a good fit for your pets. Cool off in the summer in the sparkling blue pool with a fence for assured safety. Worry free pool maintenance is included. Natural wood baseboards, trim, and doors add to the comfortable feel of the home. Energy efficient lighting and a gas clothing dryer help reduce utility costs. Parking for multiple vehicles in the carport and driveway with space for 3+ cars.



Close to both Old-Town Scottsdale and ASU campus, come see this unique home today.



SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE



TOTAL MONTHLY COSTS

Rent including tax $2,159.25

Admin fee $30.37

Rental rate includes monthly amenity/filter service fee.

Renter's insurance (optional) $12.55



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS

First month's rent including tax and fees $2,202.17

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $150.00

One time non-refundable final cleaning fee at move in $475.00

Refundable Security deposit $2,985.00



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

600 or better credit score (lesser score may be considered with higher deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years



PET POLICY

Dogs approved based on FIDO score from petscreening.com

https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/



The FIDO score ranges from 1-5 and the fees are as follows:

1 - not approved

2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent

3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent

4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent

5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent



ALL applicants(including non pet owners) are required to go through our pet screening process. There will be a $20 charge for the first pet and $15 for a second pet.



Note: During the application process, you will be required to upload images of one or more types of documents. Please have the item(s) listed below ready to upload before proceeding with the application process.

A current picture of your pet(s) and vaccination information



