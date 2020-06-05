All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7420 E QUILL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7420 E QUILL Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

7420 E QUILL Lane

7420 East Quill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7420 East Quill Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Public remarks: Grayhawk open floor plan home. Outstanding curb appeal and backyard is an entertainer's delight with huge covered patio, built-in BBQ, flagstone decking and lush landscaping. Comfortable and open floor plan with high ceilings and wall of windows. Remodeled bathrooms, beautiful bamboo flooring, plantation shutters, kitchen breakfast bar and nook open into the large family room complete with fireplace and entertainment center. Great office space with double doors, spacious master bedroom with French doors that open to the backyard, large bathroom including separate shower and tub, fabulous custom closet. Highly rated elementary school. Green spaces include a park with play equipment and paths. NOTE: Light fixtures updated and mirrors added since photos taken. Beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 E QUILL Lane have any available units?
7420 E QUILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 E QUILL Lane have?
Some of 7420 E QUILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 E QUILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7420 E QUILL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 E QUILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7420 E QUILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7420 E QUILL Lane offer parking?
No, 7420 E QUILL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7420 E QUILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 E QUILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 E QUILL Lane have a pool?
No, 7420 E QUILL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7420 E QUILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 7420 E QUILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 E QUILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 E QUILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College