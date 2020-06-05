7420 E QUILL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Public remarks: Grayhawk open floor plan home. Outstanding curb appeal and backyard is an entertainer's delight with huge covered patio, built-in BBQ, flagstone decking and lush landscaping. Comfortable and open floor plan with high ceilings and wall of windows. Remodeled bathrooms, beautiful bamboo flooring, plantation shutters, kitchen breakfast bar and nook open into the large family room complete with fireplace and entertainment center. Great office space with double doors, spacious master bedroom with French doors that open to the backyard, large bathroom including separate shower and tub, fabulous custom closet. Highly rated elementary school. Green spaces include a park with play equipment and paths. NOTE: Light fixtures updated and mirrors added since photos taken. Beautiful home!