7401 N Scottsdale Road.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

UNOBSTRUCTED GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS!! This villa is on the second floor, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, SS appliances, balcony with sweeping views of the lake, golf course and mountains, facing the 7th, 8th & 9th holes of the Palms Course of the McCormick Ranch Golf Club. Enjoy all of the hotel amenities to include: tennis, pool/spa, kayaks, canoes, bicycles, hammocks, and fishing. Prime location near restaurants, shopping, walking/biking paths, golf, Odysea Aquarium, spring training, Topgolf, casinos and more! Can be leased furnished or unfurnished.