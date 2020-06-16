All apartments in Scottsdale
7401 N Scottsdale Road.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:09 PM

7401 N Scottsdale Road

7401 North Scottsdale Road · (480) 695-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7401 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 51 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
UNOBSTRUCTED GOLF COURSE AND LAKE VIEWS!! This villa is on the second floor, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, SS appliances, balcony with sweeping views of the lake, golf course and mountains, facing the 7th, 8th & 9th holes of the Palms Course of the McCormick Ranch Golf Club. Enjoy all of the hotel amenities to include: tennis, pool/spa, kayaks, canoes, bicycles, hammocks, and fishing. Prime location near restaurants, shopping, walking/biking paths, golf, Odysea Aquarium, spring training, Topgolf, casinos and more! Can be leased furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7401 N Scottsdale Road have any available units?
7401 N Scottsdale Road has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 N Scottsdale Road have?
Some of 7401 N Scottsdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 N Scottsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
7401 N Scottsdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 N Scottsdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 7401 N Scottsdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7401 N Scottsdale Road offer parking?
No, 7401 N Scottsdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 7401 N Scottsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 N Scottsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 N Scottsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 7401 N Scottsdale Road has a pool.
Does 7401 N Scottsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 7401 N Scottsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 N Scottsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 N Scottsdale Road has units with dishwashers.

