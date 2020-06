Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

LEASED JAN-APRIL 2021**BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN GAINEY VILLAGE**BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FULLY FURNISHED**2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN (SOFA SLEEPER IN DEN)**GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES**2 FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM**BACKYARD PARADISE WITH PRIVATE HEATED POOL AND SPA**PATIO HAS BUILT IN HEATERS,MOTORIZED RETRACTABLE SCREEN AND BUILT IN BBQ**THIS IS THE ULTIMATE WINTER HOME FOR YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING CLIENT**NOVEMBER-MAY $7000 PER MONTH (3 MONTH MIN.) or $7500 PER MONTH (2 Month Minimum),JUNE-OCTOBER $5000 PER MONTH**UTILITY CAPS APPLY MAY-NOVEMBER**UNLIMITED ON DEMAND MOVIES-UPGRADED CABLE CHANNELS INCLUDED IN ALL RENTS**CALL MICHAEL FOR AVAILABILITY**