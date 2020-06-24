7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity for a perfectly appointed long term unfurnished lease in the brand new gated community of Pinnacle at Silverstone just north of Grayhawk. Popular Eagletail floor plan provides expansive open concept living area on the ground floor with sliding glass door to private garden area. Beautifully appointed kitchen complete with today's favorite finishes and upscale appliances. Second level offers spacious master suite with luxurious bath, two additional bedrooms with bath and flexible loft area. Complete with 2-car garage. Pinnacle amenities are unsurpassed with pool, spa & fitness, all minutes from shopping, dining & freeways. 12-month rental please, no pets permitted.