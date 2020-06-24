All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:50 AM

7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive

7354 E Casitas Del Rio Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7354 E Casitas Del Rio Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity for a perfectly appointed long term unfurnished lease in the brand new gated community of Pinnacle at Silverstone just north of Grayhawk. Popular Eagletail floor plan provides expansive open concept living area on the ground floor with sliding glass door to private garden area. Beautifully appointed kitchen complete with today's favorite finishes and upscale appliances. Second level offers spacious master suite with luxurious bath, two additional bedrooms with bath and flexible loft area. Complete with 2-car garage. Pinnacle amenities are unsurpassed with pool, spa & fitness, all minutes from shopping, dining & freeways. 12-month rental please, no pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive have any available units?
7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive have?
Some of 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive offers parking.
Does 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive has a pool.
Does 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive have accessible units?
No, 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7354 E Casitas Del Rio Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College