Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:59 PM

7352 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

7352 E Casitas Del Rio Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7352 E Casitas Del Rio Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Be the first one to live in this luxurious loft home+UPGRADED HUGE ROOF TOP DECK!!! 2 master suites + flex Loft space. All finishes & fixtures are top of the line; upgraded concrete style flooring, huge quartz island with water fall edge, high end stainless appliances, double ovens, gas cook top range, large upgraded 20' multi glass slider that opens up to your private back patio. Nice amenities in this gated community; enjoy the sparkling community pool year round and the state of the art fitness center. Located near lavish shopping centers, picturesque golf courses and Loop 101 freeway, it provides quick access to the rest of the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

