All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:33 PM

7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street

7343 North Scottsdale Road · (480) 945-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7343 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
ONE OF A KIND PENTHOUSE! Located in the HEART of Old Town Scottsdale with Scottsdale Civic Center Mall views! Contemporary, urban feel with open, modern design. Step out your door and enjoy all of Old Town's best nightlife, restaurants, and shopping. Beautifully appointed kitchen with high end appliances and finishes. Large breakfast bar and great room appeal. Disappearing floor to ceiling terrace sliders brings the outside in. Perfect setting for entertaining. Expansive master with large bathroom and plenty of closet and storage space. Split floorplan for added privacy. Roller shades in bedrooms. Two balconies, view of Camelback, and gorgeous sunsets. You will not find this anywhere else in old town, come step in to your new urban and hip lifestyle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street have any available units?
7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street have?
Some of 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street currently offering any rent specials?
7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street pet-friendly?
No, 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street offer parking?
No, 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street does not offer parking.
Does 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street have a pool?
No, 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street does not have a pool.
Does 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street have accessible units?
No, 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity