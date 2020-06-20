7343 E Scottsdale Mall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

ONE OF A KIND PENTHOUSE! Located in the HEART of Old Town Scottsdale with Scottsdale Civic Center Mall views! Contemporary, urban feel with open, modern design. Step out your door and enjoy all of Old Town's best nightlife, restaurants, and shopping. Beautifully appointed kitchen with high end appliances and finishes. Large breakfast bar and great room appeal. Disappearing floor to ceiling terrace sliders brings the outside in. Perfect setting for entertaining. Expansive master with large bathroom and plenty of closet and storage space. Split floorplan for added privacy. Roller shades in bedrooms. Two balconies, view of Camelback, and gorgeous sunsets. You will not find this anywhere else in old town, come step in to your new urban and hip lifestyle