Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7328 E KRALL Street

7328 East Krall Street · (480) 688-2747
Location

7328 East Krall Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled Patio Home with a modern feel located in the heart of Scottsdale. Two bedrooms/2 baths/den/study. Minutes from shopping, dining, freeway, and more! Living room has exposed beams and a cozy tiled fireplace with media niche. Upgraded kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets with stylish hardware, and center island with breakfast bar. Master's retreat has plush carpeting, ceiling fan, and a private exit to backyard. 3/4 on-suite with dual sink vanity, glass tiled shower, and a laundry closet. Large backyard features patio in pavers w/serene waterfall and mature desert flora. Community amenities include pool + spa and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 E KRALL Street have any available units?
7328 E KRALL Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7328 E KRALL Street have?
Some of 7328 E KRALL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 E KRALL Street currently offering any rent specials?
7328 E KRALL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 E KRALL Street pet-friendly?
No, 7328 E KRALL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7328 E KRALL Street offer parking?
Yes, 7328 E KRALL Street does offer parking.
Does 7328 E KRALL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 E KRALL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 E KRALL Street have a pool?
Yes, 7328 E KRALL Street has a pool.
Does 7328 E KRALL Street have accessible units?
No, 7328 E KRALL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 E KRALL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7328 E KRALL Street has units with dishwashers.
