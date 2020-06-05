7328 E KRALL Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Remodeled Patio Home with a modern feel located in the heart of Scottsdale. Two bedrooms/2 baths/den/study. Minutes from shopping, dining, freeway, and more! Living room has exposed beams and a cozy tiled fireplace with media niche. Upgraded kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets with stylish hardware, and center island with breakfast bar. Master's retreat has plush carpeting, ceiling fan, and a private exit to backyard. 3/4 on-suite with dual sink vanity, glass tiled shower, and a laundry closet. Large backyard features patio in pavers w/serene waterfall and mature desert flora. Community amenities include pool + spa and tennis court.