Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Scottsdale Townhome ~ Tri-level, vaulted ceilings, light and bright, split floorplan with dual masters - First floor master is large and has high ceilings. Loft area perfect for office? Extremely unique floorplan, perfect for the creative at heart! Two car garage. Great location, walk to all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer, minutes to Fashion Square and numerous restaurants. Community pool for those hot summer days. Small community, these rarely come available.