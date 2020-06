Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Truly gorgeous unit in highly sought after Artesia withn walking distance to resorts, restaurants, shopping, Starbuck's, bus stop, biking/walking trails,golf courses and so much more. Beautifully furnished, all high end finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite, travertine and views to die for all in gated community. Views are Camelback Mtn, Mummy Mountain and lush foliage. The best of the best in vacation rentals