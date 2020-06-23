All apartments in Scottsdale
7284 East Softwind Drive

No Longer Available
Location

7284 East Softwind Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Vacation Rental -

This home is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with 1652 SF of living space. The interior is decorated in traditional Southwestern decor with lots of Native American touches. The back yard features a seating area and fire pit. You will enjoy the desert landscaping in both the front and back yards. Surrounded by privacy trees. Surrounded by endless opportunities to get out and enjoy the Arizona sun and events. The home is perfect for small or large groups. Serenity on Softwind gives guests the comforts of home while enjoying the AZ sun. Bring the family or just yourself to this cozy home located in a prime North Scottsdale neighborhood.

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7284 East Softwind Drive have any available units?
7284 East Softwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7284 East Softwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7284 East Softwind Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7284 East Softwind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7284 East Softwind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7284 East Softwind Drive offer parking?
No, 7284 East Softwind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7284 East Softwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7284 East Softwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7284 East Softwind Drive have a pool?
No, 7284 East Softwind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7284 East Softwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 7284 East Softwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7284 East Softwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7284 East Softwind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7284 East Softwind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7284 East Softwind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
