Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:26 PM

7248 E CORONADO Road

7248 East Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

7248 East Coronado Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This remodeled, three bedroom, home is situated in a quiet neighborhood right in the center of Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe. Home was completely remodeled in 2016 and new pool installed in 2018! Home comes with newer appliances, front load washer and dryer, and gas range. The pool is equipped with WiFi automation, sheer decent water feature, LED bubblers and in-floor filtration system. This home is perfect for entertaining! Home is also equipped with a new soft water unit and RO system. Pool service included. New lease to begin Sept 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 E CORONADO Road have any available units?
7248 E CORONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 E CORONADO Road have?
Some of 7248 E CORONADO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 E CORONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
7248 E CORONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 E CORONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 7248 E CORONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7248 E CORONADO Road offer parking?
No, 7248 E CORONADO Road does not offer parking.
Does 7248 E CORONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 E CORONADO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 E CORONADO Road have a pool?
Yes, 7248 E CORONADO Road has a pool.
Does 7248 E CORONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 7248 E CORONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 E CORONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 E CORONADO Road has units with dishwashers.
