7248 E CORONADO Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

This remodeled, three bedroom, home is situated in a quiet neighborhood right in the center of Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe. Home was completely remodeled in 2016 and new pool installed in 2018! Home comes with newer appliances, front load washer and dryer, and gas range. The pool is equipped with WiFi automation, sheer decent water feature, LED bubblers and in-floor filtration system. This home is perfect for entertaining! Home is also equipped with a new soft water unit and RO system. Pool service included. New lease to begin Sept 1st, 2019.