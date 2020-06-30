7226 E Solano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious single level 3br with den. Private pool, quiet resort-like community in the heart of Scottsdale. Minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants and all amenities. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. Granite countertops throughout. Updated light fixtures. Rooms are all spacious and the home has great light. Fireplace, eat in kitchen, sliding patio doors from 3 rooms out to the private backyard and pool. Private carport for 2 cars. Laundry room is off carport. Includes Pool and Yard service. NO Pets or Smoking, 12 months only. Unfurnished. Also for Sale.