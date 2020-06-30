All apartments in Scottsdale
7226 E Solano Drive
7226 E Solano Drive

7226 East Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7226 East Solano Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Briarwood South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious single level 3br with den. Private pool, quiet resort-like community in the heart of Scottsdale. Minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants and all amenities. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. Granite countertops throughout. Updated light fixtures. Rooms are all spacious and the home has great light. Fireplace, eat in kitchen, sliding patio doors from 3 rooms out to the private backyard and pool. Private carport for 2 cars. Laundry room is off carport. Includes Pool and Yard service. NO Pets or Smoking, 12 months only. Unfurnished. Also for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 E Solano Drive have any available units?
7226 E Solano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7226 E Solano Drive have?
Some of 7226 E Solano Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 E Solano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7226 E Solano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 E Solano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7226 E Solano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7226 E Solano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7226 E Solano Drive offers parking.
Does 7226 E Solano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 E Solano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 E Solano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7226 E Solano Drive has a pool.
Does 7226 E Solano Drive have accessible units?
No, 7226 E Solano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 E Solano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7226 E Solano Drive has units with dishwashers.

