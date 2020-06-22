7224 E OVERLOOK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Fully remodeled home for lease in the highly desirable neighborhood of Grayhawk. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath boasts new vinyl-plank flooring, new cabinets, a fully renovated master bathroom and so much more. Walk in and you are greeted by a large family room with a brand new chandelier and space for formal dining. Walk into the kitchen and you'll notice the cabinets have all been refaced, new hardware installed, matching stainless steel appliances, including a brand new whirlpool gas range. The master bathroom has been completely remodeled, cabinets refaced, a master tub installed and the shower completely rebuilt. The backyard boasts a large open layout with new artificial turf and covered patios. Lease includes landscaping, washer and dryer to be installed upon request prior to move in.