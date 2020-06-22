All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7224 E OVERLOOK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7224 E OVERLOOK Drive

7224 East Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7224 East Overlook Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fully remodeled home for lease in the highly desirable neighborhood of Grayhawk. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath boasts new vinyl-plank flooring, new cabinets, a fully renovated master bathroom and so much more. Walk in and you are greeted by a large family room with a brand new chandelier and space for formal dining. Walk into the kitchen and you'll notice the cabinets have all been refaced, new hardware installed, matching stainless steel appliances, including a brand new whirlpool gas range. The master bathroom has been completely remodeled, cabinets refaced, a master tub installed and the shower completely rebuilt. The backyard boasts a large open layout with new artificial turf and covered patios. Lease includes landscaping, washer and dryer to be installed upon request prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive have any available units?
7224 E OVERLOOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive have?
Some of 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7224 E OVERLOOK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive does offer parking.
Does 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive has a pool.
Does 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 E OVERLOOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College