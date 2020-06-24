7218 East Belleview Street

Amenities

Kitchen with nice countertops and tons of cabinet and counter space. Kitchen opens to the large living area. All tile flooring and block construction keep this unit cool. Two-tone paint and blinds throughout. Gated community with covered parking (1 spot per unit). Just minutes to Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and $35 per month pet rent

- $45 RUBS monthly (water,trash,sewer)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



