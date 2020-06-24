All apartments in Scottsdale
7218 East Belleview Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:42 PM

7218 East Belleview Street

7218 East Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

7218 East Belleview Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Kitchen with nice countertops and tons of cabinet and counter space. Kitchen opens to the large living area. All tile flooring and block construction keep this unit cool. Two-tone paint and blinds throughout. Gated community with covered parking (1 spot per unit). Just minutes to Old Town Scottsdale and Tempe.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and $35 per month pet rent
- $45 RUBS monthly (water,trash,sewer)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 East Belleview Street have any available units?
7218 East Belleview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7218 East Belleview Street currently offering any rent specials?
7218 East Belleview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 East Belleview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 East Belleview Street is pet friendly.
Does 7218 East Belleview Street offer parking?
Yes, 7218 East Belleview Street offers parking.
Does 7218 East Belleview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 East Belleview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 East Belleview Street have a pool?
No, 7218 East Belleview Street does not have a pool.
Does 7218 East Belleview Street have accessible units?
No, 7218 East Belleview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 East Belleview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 East Belleview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 East Belleview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 East Belleview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
