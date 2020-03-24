All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS --

7176 North via De Amigos · No Longer Available
Location

7176 North via De Amigos, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Remodeled; be first. Look at the pics! Family room with wood burning stone fireplace and wine fridge with wet bar. Master & 2nd bedroom down and accesses pool.Large master w/walk -n closet, large tub, separate shower steps to pool. Great kitchen with bayed breakfast room with shutters. Pass through to formal dining room. Granite counters thru-out.High celestory windows. Full bath up with game/flex room & 2 beds. Dual A/C's services 2 times annually by Owner. Sparkling pool with fountain and separate spa. Large lot with fruit trees, only a few minutes to large park & Greenbelt with play area and basketball. Pool, Yard service included, Owner pays two HOAs. Additional private park/w BBQ & Pit, boche ball

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- have any available units?
7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- have?
Some of 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- currently offering any rent specials?
7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- pet-friendly?
No, 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- offer parking?
Yes, 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- offers parking.
Does 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- have a pool?
Yes, 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- has a pool.
Does 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- have accessible units?
No, 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS -- has units with dishwashers.
