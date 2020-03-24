7176 N VIA DE AMIGOS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Remodeled; be first. Look at the pics! Family room with wood burning stone fireplace and wine fridge with wet bar. Master & 2nd bedroom down and accesses pool.Large master w/walk -n closet, large tub, separate shower steps to pool. Great kitchen with bayed breakfast room with shutters. Pass through to formal dining room. Granite counters thru-out.High celestory windows. Full bath up with game/flex room & 2 beds. Dual A/C's services 2 times annually by Owner. Sparkling pool with fountain and separate spa. Large lot with fruit trees, only a few minutes to large park & Greenbelt with play area and basketball. Pool, Yard service included, Owner pays two HOAs. Additional private park/w BBQ & Pit, boche ball