7139 E MCDONALD Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Location, Location! This spectacular Paradise Valley home is a show piece. Two master bedrooms, 3rd bedroom has a Murphy bed and built ins. Premium features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in wine cooler, and cozy fireplace in the living room, full size washer and dryer, private patio and a two car garage. Great for entertaining and in town guests. Close to community pool and workout room. Proximity to Fashion Square, Kierland and Old Town Scottsdale. Amazing opportunity minutes to great shopping, dining and entertaining. Close to freeways and easy drive to the airport.