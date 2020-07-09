7131 E. Rancho Vista Dr. 3004

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Unit 3004 Available 03/31/19 Optima Camelview (Furnished 2 BD, 2BA)! - Property Id: 82681



Welcome to award winning Optima Camelview Village, in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, featuring lush garden landscaping, water features, a 24,000 sqft health club with indoor pool, dog park, restaurants, and outdoor pools and spas. This Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is perfectly located within the center of the community, and it features top of the line finishes / upgrades and has a large, open floor plan. It boasts travertine floors, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, imported Italian cabinets, fully upgraded bathrooms, and more. The floor to ceiling windows look out onto the patio and the lush grounds of the community. This resort style community is located within a short distance of everything Scottsdale has to offer and is sure to impress.

