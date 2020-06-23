North Scottsdale 3 bedroom pool home for rent. This North Scottsdale home is nestled in the Sonoran Desert with mountain views and a sparkling pool. Privacy is yours with this adorable home situated on 1.25 acres of lush desert landscaping. The spacious family room has a corner fireplace and opens to the shady backyard and sparkling pool. The kitchen features granite counters and all appliances. This North Scottsdale 3 bedroom home for rent offers a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. Close to shopping and not far from the 101 do not miss the opportunity to live in this North Scottsdale 3 Bedroom home for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7114 E GLORIA Lane have?
Some of 7114 E GLORIA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
