7114 E GLORIA Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

North Scottsdale 3 bedroom pool home for rent. This North Scottsdale home is nestled in the Sonoran Desert with mountain views and a sparkling pool. Privacy is yours with this adorable home situated on 1.25 acres of lush desert landscaping. The spacious family room has a corner fireplace and opens to the shady backyard and sparkling pool. The kitchen features granite counters and all appliances. This North Scottsdale 3 bedroom home for rent offers a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. Close to shopping and not far from the 101 do not miss the opportunity to live in this North Scottsdale 3 Bedroom home for rent.