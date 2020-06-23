7110 E. Continental Drive #2008

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Scottsdale Condo! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Scottsdale Condo with many amenities! Condo is an end unit and has an expansive floor plan with neutral tones throughout! Kitchen has remodeled granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Tile and carpet throughout the condo with newer paint! Tenants have access to community pool, spa, and other community features! Great location, close to Old Town Scottsdale and ASU!! Call now!!!



Security Deposit $845.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 - no cats allowed at this home (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)



Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $845.00 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3370417)