All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7110 E. Continental Drive #2008
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

7110 E. Continental Drive #2008

7110 E Continental Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7110 E Continental Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Scottsdale Condo! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Scottsdale Condo with many amenities! Condo is an end unit and has an expansive floor plan with neutral tones throughout! Kitchen has remodeled granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Tile and carpet throughout the condo with newer paint! Tenants have access to community pool, spa, and other community features! Great location, close to Old Town Scottsdale and ASU!! Call now!!!

Security Deposit $845.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 - no cats allowed at this home (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)

Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $845.00 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.
Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3370417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 have any available units?
7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 have?
Some of 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 currently offering any rent specials?
7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 is pet friendly.
Does 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 offer parking?
No, 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 does not offer parking.
Does 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 have a pool?
Yes, 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 has a pool.
Does 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 have accessible units?
No, 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 E. Continental Drive #2008 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College