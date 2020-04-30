All apartments in Scottsdale
7025 E Via Soleri Drive

7025 East via Soleri Drive · (602) 999-1543
Location

7025 East via Soleri Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1051 · Avail. now

$2,546

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
4 WEEKS FREE!* Steps from Waterfront Canal and Old Town Scottsdale this open concept split floor-plan features extended patio and Camelback Mountain views in luxury apartment community. 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, 8-foot solid interior doors, wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, wine fridge, tile back splash, gas cooktop, electric oven, stainless-steel dishwasher & counter-depth fridge. Huge patio, walk-in closets and separate laundry room with full-size front load washer/dryer. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour fitness center, heated pool/spa and resident clubhouse with complimentary Starbucks coffee. Shorter term leases available. *Restrictions Apply. Price, specials and availability subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 E Via Soleri Drive have any available units?
7025 E Via Soleri Drive has a unit available for $2,546 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 E Via Soleri Drive have?
Some of 7025 E Via Soleri Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 E Via Soleri Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7025 E Via Soleri Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 E Via Soleri Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 E Via Soleri Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7025 E Via Soleri Drive offer parking?
No, 7025 E Via Soleri Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7025 E Via Soleri Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 E Via Soleri Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 E Via Soleri Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7025 E Via Soleri Drive has a pool.
Does 7025 E Via Soleri Drive have accessible units?
No, 7025 E Via Soleri Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 E Via Soleri Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 E Via Soleri Drive has units with dishwashers.
