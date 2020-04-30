7025 E Via Soleri Drive

Amenities
4 WEEKS FREE!* Steps from Waterfront Canal and Old Town Scottsdale this open concept split floor-plan features extended patio and Camelback Mountain views in luxury apartment community. 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, 8-foot solid interior doors, wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, wine fridge, tile back splash, gas cooktop, electric oven, stainless-steel dishwasher & counter-depth fridge. Huge patio, walk-in closets and separate laundry room with full-size front load washer/dryer. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour fitness center, heated pool/spa and resident clubhouse with complimentary Starbucks coffee. Shorter term leases available. *Restrictions Apply. Price, specials and availability subject to change without notice.