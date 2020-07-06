7025 E Culver Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

You or your client will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a stylish carport, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, and an in-ground pool and covered patio area. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.