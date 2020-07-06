All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:14 AM

7025 E Culver Street

7025 East Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

7025 East Culver Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
You or your client will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a stylish carport, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, and an in-ground pool and covered patio area. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 E Culver Street have any available units?
7025 E Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 E Culver Street have?
Some of 7025 E Culver Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 E Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
7025 E Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 E Culver Street pet-friendly?
No, 7025 E Culver Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7025 E Culver Street offer parking?
Yes, 7025 E Culver Street offers parking.
Does 7025 E Culver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 E Culver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 E Culver Street have a pool?
Yes, 7025 E Culver Street has a pool.
Does 7025 E Culver Street have accessible units?
No, 7025 E Culver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 E Culver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 E Culver Street has units with dishwashers.

