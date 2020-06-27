Amenities

7014 E Willetta St

Scottsdale, AZ 85257



This home is in an established Scottsdale neighborhood. Great location at Scottsdale Rd and McDowell. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpet, fresh paint and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Separate laundry room in back of home. Large covered patio and nice sized back yard. Refrigerator not included. Pets on approval.



$50.00 application fee per adult 18 and over

1.65% city rental tax

Pet fees and restrictions apply.