Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

7014 E Willetta St

7014 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

7014 East Willetta Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is in an established Scottsdale neighborhood. Great location at Scottsdale Rd and McDowell. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpet, fresh paint and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Separate laundry room in back of home. Large covered patio and nice sized back yard. Refrigerator not included. Pets on approval.

$50.00 application fee per adult 18 and over
1.65% city rental tax
Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 E Willetta St have any available units?
7014 E Willetta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 E Willetta St have?
Some of 7014 E Willetta St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 E Willetta St currently offering any rent specials?
7014 E Willetta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 E Willetta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7014 E Willetta St is pet friendly.
Does 7014 E Willetta St offer parking?
No, 7014 E Willetta St does not offer parking.
Does 7014 E Willetta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 E Willetta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 E Willetta St have a pool?
No, 7014 E Willetta St does not have a pool.
Does 7014 E Willetta St have accessible units?
No, 7014 E Willetta St does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 E Willetta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 E Willetta St has units with dishwashers.
