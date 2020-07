Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Enjoy all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer! This darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is just a few blocks from Main Street, restaurants, art galleries and the free trolley! Located on the 2nd floor, this light and bright condo has bamboo floors and a huge patio. Community pool & coin-operated laundry.