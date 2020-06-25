6922 E Exeter Blvd

Amenities

Villa Saguaro -

3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Fully Furnished Vacation Rental with WiFi, Cable TV, Washer, Dryer and many upgrades!



This amazingly beautiful home is a vacation rental with seasonal rates. The rates currently are for this season. This home is used by it's owner several times throughout the year so we do not do long term rentals in this unit. For seasonal rates please review the following information.

Weekly and Monthly rental rates for this home (USD):



January: $1400/$3700;

February: $1870/$4620;

March: $2090/$5830 (Monthly Rate applicable only if rented multiple months);

April: $1400/$3300 - Weekly rate does not reflect the rates for the NCAA Final Four (March 31 - April 3);

May - Sept: $900/$2100;

October: $950/$2100;

Nov-Dec: $1300/$2600.

These rates don't included taxes or fees. Please contact us with the dates you are looking for a rental and we would be happy provide you with a quote.



This fully furnished vacation rental is strategically located in one of the finest residential areas in Scottsdale in a small gated community steps away from the historic Scottsdale downtown arts district, convenient to restaurants, entertainment, art galleries, recreation and shopping. The home has a Walk Score of 83; however Walk Score does not recognize the pedestrian gates providing access directly onto North Goldwater Blvd.



For a taste of the outdoors, the adjacent canal is a beautiful setting for sunrise and sunset walk or run and gives easy access to the many art festivals and Thursday night Art Walk held along the canal and in downtown Scottsdale. The community pool is out the front door and across the residential street. Camelback Mountain, numerous parks and golf clubs are all within a ten minute drive. Fashion Square Mall and Nordstroms is just out the gate onto Goldwater and across the street.



The home was gutted, completely remodeled and updated in 2011. A second story Martini Deck was added with a view of Camelback Mountain. The original masonry construction and sound absorbing building materials and new HVAC system incorporated in the remodel provide complete quiet and serenity in the midst of a vibrant urban setting. Security cameras monitor the entrance and streets of the community and the home is equipped with a security system. The floor plan has a great room incorporating a large living area, a dining area and kitchen, two in suite bedrooms and a third bedroom next to a full bath. In addition to the Martini Deck, there is a large landscaped patio accessible from the dining, living and master in suite areas.



This vacation rental includes:

-Linens, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, utensils and dishes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer inside the unit, has a community pool and garage, starter kits of toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.



This unit is NOT pet friendly. You will be required to pay a $175 - $250 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a $500 security deposit.



The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 21+ days during the summer months of May-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out. The cleaning fee and damage waiver are non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



