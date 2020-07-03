All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6901 E. Willetta St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6901 E. Willetta St.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

6901 E. Willetta St.

6901 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6901 East Willetta Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic 3 bedroom home in South Scottsdale. Completely remodeled. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included (stainless steel). Ceiling fans, shutters and blinds throughout. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Spacious Backyard with low maintenance landscaping. Arizona room. Updated light fixtures. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 E. Willetta St. have any available units?
6901 E. Willetta St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 E. Willetta St. have?
Some of 6901 E. Willetta St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 E. Willetta St. currently offering any rent specials?
6901 E. Willetta St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 E. Willetta St. pet-friendly?
No, 6901 E. Willetta St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6901 E. Willetta St. offer parking?
No, 6901 E. Willetta St. does not offer parking.
Does 6901 E. Willetta St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 E. Willetta St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 E. Willetta St. have a pool?
No, 6901 E. Willetta St. does not have a pool.
Does 6901 E. Willetta St. have accessible units?
No, 6901 E. Willetta St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 E. Willetta St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 E. Willetta St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College