6901 E. Willetta St.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic 3 bedroom home in South Scottsdale. Completely remodeled. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances are included (stainless steel). Ceiling fans, shutters and blinds throughout. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer included. Spacious Backyard with low maintenance landscaping. Arizona room. Updated light fixtures. Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.