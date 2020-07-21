6901 E LATHAM Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location, location, location! 4 Bdrm / 2 Bath home in the heart of Scottsdale! Recent renovations include new high-efficiency A/C Unit, interior professionally painted, new Carpet/Padding throughout, every Window Blind/Door Shades, Ceiling fans & light fixtures replaced. BATHROOMS:Vanity/Countertops/Faucets/Toilets/ Vanity Lights/Towel Racks/Shower & Bath Hardware ALL replaced. KITCHEN:New Countertops/Backsplash, New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven w/ Counter Range and Venting Hood, Kitchen Sink, and Garbage Disposal. Freshly Painted back yard patio deck & storage/work room, 10 tons of gravel and beautiful artificial grass in back yard...low maintenance! Brand new roof for improved energy efficiency and curb appeal. Offering INCENTIVE for lease beyond 24 months.....ask for detail