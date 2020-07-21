All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6901 E LATHAM Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6901 E LATHAM Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

6901 E LATHAM Street

6901 East Latham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6901 East Latham Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! 4 Bdrm / 2 Bath home in the heart of Scottsdale! Recent renovations include new high-efficiency A/C Unit, interior professionally painted, new Carpet/Padding throughout, every Window Blind/Door Shades, Ceiling fans & light fixtures replaced. BATHROOMS:Vanity/Countertops/Faucets/Toilets/ Vanity Lights/Towel Racks/Shower & Bath Hardware ALL replaced. KITCHEN:New Countertops/Backsplash, New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven w/ Counter Range and Venting Hood, Kitchen Sink, and Garbage Disposal. Freshly Painted back yard patio deck & storage/work room, 10 tons of gravel and beautiful artificial grass in back yard...low maintenance! Brand new roof for improved energy efficiency and curb appeal. Offering INCENTIVE for lease beyond 24 months.....ask for detail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 E LATHAM Street have any available units?
6901 E LATHAM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 E LATHAM Street have?
Some of 6901 E LATHAM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 E LATHAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
6901 E LATHAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 E LATHAM Street pet-friendly?
No, 6901 E LATHAM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6901 E LATHAM Street offer parking?
No, 6901 E LATHAM Street does not offer parking.
Does 6901 E LATHAM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 E LATHAM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 E LATHAM Street have a pool?
No, 6901 E LATHAM Street does not have a pool.
Does 6901 E LATHAM Street have accessible units?
No, 6901 E LATHAM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 E LATHAM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 E LATHAM Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College