All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:37 AM

6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue

6900 East Gold Dust Avenue · (480) 335-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6900 East Gold Dust Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
Well cared for Scottsdale rental. Light and bright open living area w/wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights and entrance to private, covered patio. Large breakfast bar with granite & eat-in kitchen w/walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and french doors to covered patio. This is a quiet community with an excellent location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and theater and the 101. Heated community pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue have any available units?
6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue have?
Some of 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue offer parking?
No, 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue has a pool.
Does 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity