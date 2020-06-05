6900 E GOLD DUST Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

Well cared for Scottsdale rental. Light and bright open living area w/wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights and entrance to private, covered patio. Large breakfast bar with granite & eat-in kitchen w/walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and french doors to covered patio. This is a quiet community with an excellent location within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and theater and the 101. Heated community pool and spa.