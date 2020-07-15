All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

6853 E OSBORN Road

6853 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6853 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This classic two bedroom, two and a half bath town home offers the charm of the an established community including mature trees and side walk trimmed lawns with an upgraded interior and large private patio. The two story unit offers an open lower level with the bedrooms upstairs. Nestled in the Casa Granada community this home is just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale restaurants and shopping and just a short drive from AZ101. Water/Sewer/Trash provided.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1050/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/AdminRenter's insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6853 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
6853 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6853 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 6853 E OSBORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6853 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6853 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6853 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6853 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6853 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
No, 6853 E OSBORN Road does not offer parking.
Does 6853 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6853 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6853 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
No, 6853 E OSBORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6853 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6853 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6853 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6853 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
