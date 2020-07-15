6853 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This classic two bedroom, two and a half bath town home offers the charm of the an established community including mature trees and side walk trimmed lawns with an upgraded interior and large private patio. The two story unit offers an open lower level with the bedrooms upstairs. Nestled in the Casa Granada community this home is just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale restaurants and shopping and just a short drive from AZ101. Water/Sewer/Trash provided.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1050/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/AdminRenter's insurance required