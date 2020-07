Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great Scottsdale location. Plantation shutters throughout, Remodeled kitchen with Jenn-air gas cook top, wine fridge and double oven.Large master bedroom suite has a sitting area. Master bath has a walk in double shower with rain shower head. Also double sinks and a jetted tub.Office setup in 3rd bedroom, landlord will to take out built in office furniture.Pool service and landscaping service included.