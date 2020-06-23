6819 N 73RD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Freshly Renovated furnished townhome in prime area of Scottsdale! East facing backyard bordering the park for year-round enjoyment. Contemporary Mid-Century Post Modern By E.T. Wright. Small Community Bldg +Showers, Heated Pool & Spa, BBQ. Walk next door to McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park or drive 1 minute to Starbucks, AJ's, Trader Joe's, Fleming's Steakhouse, Houston's, Sumomaya, Fat OX & More Outstanding Restaurants. Be near enjoyable canal banks for jogging, several Golf Courses, Resorts, Shops, Art Galleries in Old Town, & Fashion Square Mall. Come to Sands North for convenience to everything.