6819 N 73RD Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

6819 N 73RD Street

6819 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6819 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Freshly Renovated furnished townhome in prime area of Scottsdale! East facing backyard bordering the park for year-round enjoyment. Contemporary Mid-Century Post Modern By E.T. Wright. Small Community Bldg +Showers, Heated Pool & Spa, BBQ. Walk next door to McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park or drive 1 minute to Starbucks, AJ's, Trader Joe's, Fleming's Steakhouse, Houston's, Sumomaya, Fat OX & More Outstanding Restaurants. Be near enjoyable canal banks for jogging, several Golf Courses, Resorts, Shops, Art Galleries in Old Town, & Fashion Square Mall. Come to Sands North for convenience to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 N 73RD Street have any available units?
6819 N 73RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6819 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 6819 N 73RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
6819 N 73RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 6819 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6819 N 73RD Street offer parking?
No, 6819 N 73RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 6819 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 N 73RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 N 73RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 6819 N 73RD Street has a pool.
Does 6819 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 6819 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6819 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
